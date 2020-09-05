Reading sign South Korean international Jeon Ga-Eul

Jeon Ga-Eul has signed for Reading
Jeon Ga-Eul has signed for Reading - (Copyright Yonhap News Agency/PA Images)
By Sarah Rendell
10:21am, Sat 05 Sep 2020
Women’s Super League club Reading have signed South Korean international Jeon Ga-Eul from Bristol City.

The forward has over 100 caps for her country and scored 38 goals.

“I'm delighted to join Reading. As we have seen, the league is attracting the best players in the world and I'm happy to be a part of it," she said.

“Unfortunately, my time in the WSL with Bristol was very short last season because of the Covid shutdown. So English football fans have not seen much of me, I hope that I can show them my ability here at Reading.”

Royals manager Kelly Chambers added: “It’s great to have Jeon as part of the team. We’ve really strengthened the squad this season and Jeon will definitely be a big part of that.

"She’s come straight in and got stuck in, which is exactly what we want and we’re very excited to see her in blue and white.”

The WSL gets underway this weekend with Reading’s first match being away against Arsenal on Sunday.

