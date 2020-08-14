Reading sign New Zealand international Erin Nayler
Women’s Super League club Reading have signed New Zealand goalkeeper Erin Nayler ahead of the 2020/21 season.
She joins from French side Bordeaux, where she made 40 appearances in Division 1 Féminine in her three years at the club. She helped them to a third place finish in the league last season, the highest position the club has recorded.
Reading manager Kelly Chambers said: “It is great to bring Erin to the club. She is an experienced goalkeeper who will add yet more strength to our goalkeeper group.
“She has played in major international tournaments and has experience of playing top club level, so to add those experiences and qualities to our group will bring great benefit.”
This adds to the WSL club’s star signings this summer. They have already confirmed former Arsenal stars Emma Mitchell and Danielle Carter and ex-Chelsea player Deanna Cooper as new additions to their squad.
The WSL season will kick off on the weekend of September 5/6 and Reading’s first match will be away against Arsenal.