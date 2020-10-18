Reading boss Kelly Chambers is hopeful of a win over Manchester City
12:11pm, Sun 18 Oct 2020
Reading manager Kelly Chambers has said she is hoping her side can get a result against Manchester City today in their Women’s Super League fixture.
The Royals have picked up two wins and two losses in the league so far and a win today could see them move into fifth in the table.
She said: “We know that Man City have a fantastic side. We know what our strengths are and we know that they have struggled against that in recent times.
"So it’s a case of watching them, knowing what we need to do and bring them to the Madejski and giving them a real good game and hopefully one we can get a result from.”
Reading v City will kick off at 2pm and is available to watch on the FA Player.