England star Rachel Daly has re-signed for National Women’s Soccer League club Houston Dash in a three-year deal.

The announcement comes off the back of Daly leading her club to their first trophy win in the Challenge Cup in July. She also picked up the Golden Boot and Most Valuable Player award in the tournament.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be signing with the Houston Dash for another three years," she said.

"This club has taken itself to a new high over the past few months with winning the Challenge Cup and the things we’ve achieved on and off the field this past year. It’s a club I want to be a part of. I hold this club very close to my heart. I’ve spent five years here, and am set to be here for the next three.”

Dash head coach James Clarkson added Daly is a top player at the club.

“Very happy Rachel has committed her future to the Dash, we’re excited to build on the recent success and push the team to another level.

“It’s so important we retain our top players, which we have done so far, and continue to improve on and off the field”.

Daly, who has 29 caps for England, has not yet confirmed whether she will participate in the NWSL’s Fall Series starting this weekend or if she will go on loan to another club.

She hinted last month she was looking for a loan deal in England’s Women’s Super League but nothing has been confirmed.