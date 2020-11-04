Promising news for Arsenal as several stars return to training following spells of injury
Joe Montemurro will be breathing a sigh of relief as several of his injured Arsenal players have returned to training.
Jill Roord, who has already recorded two hat tricks in the Women’s Super League this season, has returned alongside captain Kim Little, Fran Stenson and Leonie Maier.
There are a few players who are still out with injury, however, they are making progress. Jordan Nobbs, Lisa Evans, Noelle Martitz and Steph Catley have all taken another step forward in their rehab by running on the pitch this week.
Montemurro will need his star players for a busy schedule of matches his side has coming up.
This month the Gunners will face London City Lionesses and Tottenham Hotspur in the Continental League Cup and Manchester United and Chelsea in the WSL.