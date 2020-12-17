Press reveals she’s ‘never been so sick’ after mystery illness kept her out of Manchester United squad
World Cup winner Christen Press has said she has 'never been so sick’ after suffering with a mystery illness that kept her out of Manchester United’s playing squad.
Press hasn’t played for United since November 19 in their Continental League Cup match against Manchester City.
And while she did not reveal what the illness was, she insists it was not Covid-19.
"Thanks for all the well wishes and love these last few weeks. I’d never been so sick in my life (no I did not have Covid)," she told the club website.
"Happy to report I’m feeling much better. I’m back training with the team and I’m getting stronger every day. I’m looking forward to the next time I play."
The last time Press featured in a match was in an international friendly for the US when they played The Netherlands on November 27.
Her next opportunity to play will come this weekend as United take on Bristol City in the Women’s Super League.
If Press does not play on Sunday she will have to wait until January 10 when the Red Devils face Everton.