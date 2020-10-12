Portland Thorns win NWSL Fall Series with victory over rivals OL Reign
Portland Thorns have secured the NWSL Fall Series title after beating long-time rivals OL Reign.
Thorns ran out 2-1 winners at the Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Washington on Saturday night.
They finished their campaign as the only undefeated team and as a result won the Verizon Community Shield for gaining the most points during the series.
Christine Sinclair netted both goals for Thorns topping off her impressive performances for the side throughout the tournament.
Her first was from a penalty in the 43rd minute when she sent Reign goalkeeper Casey Murphy the wrong way.
Reign then started to find their feet with defender Amber Brooks scoring the equaliser just a minute after half-time.
But the game was decided with a second penalty in the 71st minute after Brooks was penalised for fouling Lindsey Horan in the box and up stepped captain Sinclair once again to convert and win the game.