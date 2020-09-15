Portland Thorns FC v OL Reign postponed again due to poor air quality caused by wildfires
11:56am, Tue 15 Sep 2020
Portland Thorns FC’s home match against OL Reign has once again been postponed due to poor air quality caused by wildfires.
The National Women’s Soccer League Fall Series fixture was originally due to take place on September 12 and was rescheduled to kick off on September 15.
However, the air quality has not improved and so the league has now moved the fixture to September 30 with a kick off of 7pm EST and it will be available to watch on Twitch.
So far in the NWSL Fall Series Sky Blue FC, Washington Spirit and North Carolina Courage have all picked up wins.
Three of the 18 games scheduled have been played with the tournament coming to a close on October 17.