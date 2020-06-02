Poppy Pattinson says goodbye to WSL side Bristol City
Bristol City’s Poppy Pattinson will leave the club this summer when her contract expires despite the side offering her another deal.
Pattinson, 20, arrived from Manchester City in 2018. She sustained a foot injury at the start of the 2019/20 season but made her comeback in December.
The club said they offered Pattinson a ’substantial offer’ and showed a ’vested interest’ in the defender remaining at the side, but it wasn’t enough to retain the player.
City manager, Tanya Oxtoby, said: “Poppy has been an integral part of our squad since joined us on trial in my first pre-season here, and to see her develop and grow within our environment, on and off the pitch has been a real pleasure.
“She has always been a part of the club’s plans moving forward for next season and we are very disappointed she has decided to move on, however we have to respect that she wanted to seek a new challenge elsewhere."
Pattinson said: "I would like to thank Tanya for the opportunity to be a part of Bristol City, my teammates and the fans for the past two years, but I feel now is the time for a new challenge."
It has not been confirmed where Pattinson will play next season.