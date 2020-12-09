Ramona Petzelberger and Shania Hayles both scored twice as Aston Villa picked up their second Women’s Super League victory of the season with a convincing 3-0 win away at Bristol City.

After a cagey first half, Petzelberger gave the visitors the lead three minutes before half time when Emma Follis stole possession on the left touchline and slid the ball across the area for the German to finish off at the back post.

Bristol City then went close to equalising ten minutes into the second half when Abi Harrison’s pullback was met by Charlie Wellings, only for her effort to be cleared off the line by Asmita Ale.

And moments later Villa doubled their lead when Hayles managed to steer her effort past Sophie Baggaley and into the far corner from the tightest of angles.

Midway through the second half Villa had a third as Hayles was involved again, squaring for Petzelberger inside the area as she helped herself to a second of the match.

Gemma Davies’ side, who had only scored three goals in six WSL matches before tonight, then netted their fourth of the game in the 75th minute when Hayles’ sweet strike flew into the back of the net from 25 yards out.

The win lifts Villa up to ninth in the WSL and just four points off the top half of the table with a game in hand over most of their rivals.

Meanwhile, Bristol City remain at the foot of the WSL and without a victory in eight games.