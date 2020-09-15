Partick Thistle name men’s player as new boss of women’s team
Scottish Women’s Premier League 2 side Partick Thistle have revealed one of the men’s players as their new manager as men’s player Brian Graham.
Brian Graham will be joined by team-mates Richard Foster as assistant and Ross Docherty as coach.
“This is a significant appointment for us. When last season was voided after one game, it prematurely ended hopes for promotion to the top flight,” said chairman of the women’s side Jacqui Low.
"But the aspiration to achieve that remains and appointing a new management team of current professional players is a declaration of that intent. We are delighted to have Brian, Richard and Ross on board and are excited at the prospects for the season ahead.”
Graham added: "When the role came up, I was immediately interested. I’ve been to see the girls train and, from what I could see, there’s no shortage of ability, fitness or determination.
"But to make the step up to the Scottish Women’s Premier League, I believe that Richard, Ross and I can make them even better by bringing our professional experience, a new training regime and a belief they’ve got what it takes to get this final promotion. I can’t wait to get started and play my part in helping two Thistle teams win football matches.”
Domestic women’s football in Scotland has not yet returned since it was suspended due to the pandemic.
The league gets back underway on October 18 with Thistle’s first match being against Glasgow.