Own goal from Australian football federation as new Matildas shirts are only available in men’s sizes

Australia’s football federation was left red-faced after a new kit launch saw the women’s away kit only available in men’s sizes.

The own goal by the FFA led to an apology and commitment that the Nike-manufactured Matildas strip would be made available from next year, rather than the original 2022 release date.

A spokesperson said: “FFA, together with Nike, have listened to fans and consumers and as a result the away kit will be available for purchase early in the new year.

"Women’s football and gender equality is a fundamental strategic pillar for FFA. Principle X of the XI Principles for the future of Australian football demonstrates our renewed commitment to women’s football and places it at the heart of the continued growth and development of Australian football.

“The initial unavailability of 2020 national teams away kits in a women’s silhouette was not consistent with the values in which FFA seeks to uphold and promote. FFA acknowledges this, and will place added emphasis on ensuring that future processes are aligned with the organisation’s broader vision and mission for the sport.”

The blunder was exaggerated as Australia are due to host the Women’s World Cup in 2023 with New Zealand.

Among those complaining on social media was Australian international Elise Kellond-Knight who called it a ‘fairly significant problem’.

Fans were also upset, with one saying: “Should NEVER had needed public outrage & #wtf threads to do this FFA. Look after @TheMatildas brand better FFA.”

While another said: “Would love to see them donate all profits to programs that promote girls in sport - clearly by their actions we still have a long way to go!!!”

And another added: “Embarrassing & unprofessional”