Orlando Pride midfielder Taylor Kornieck to go on loan to German club

Kornieck has gone on loan to Germany
Kornieck has gone on loan to Germany - (Copyright Twitter: Taylor Kornieck)
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
13:14pm, Tue 01 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

National Women’s Soccer League club Orlando Pride have agreed to send Taylor Kornieck out on loan to a German club.

The club has not yet been named but it has been confirmed it will be in the top league, the Frauen Bundesliga.

The loan deal will run for the remainder of 2020 which means the 21 year-old will not take part in the NWSL’s Fall Series which begins this weekend.

Kornieck signed for Pride in her first professional contract ahead of the 2020 season which was postponed due to the pandemic. Her NWSL debut was then again pushed back after Pride withdrew from the Challenge Cup due to positive Covid tests.

Sign up to our newsletter

Orlando Pride

National Women's Soccer League

Women's Sport