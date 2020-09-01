Orlando Pride midfielder Taylor Kornieck to go on loan to German club
13:14pm, Tue 01 Sep 2020
National Women’s Soccer League club Orlando Pride have agreed to send Taylor Kornieck out on loan to a German club.
The club has not yet been named but it has been confirmed it will be in the top league, the Frauen Bundesliga.
The loan deal will run for the remainder of 2020 which means the 21 year-old will not take part in the NWSL’s Fall Series which begins this weekend.
Kornieck signed for Pride in her first professional contract ahead of the 2020 season which was postponed due to the pandemic. Her NWSL debut was then again pushed back after Pride withdrew from the Challenge Cup due to positive Covid tests.