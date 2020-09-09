National Women’s Soccer League side Orlando Pride have announced the signing of seven players ahead of their first match in the Fall Series.

Defenders Carrie Lawrence and Ally Haran, midfielders Zandy Soree, Deneisha Blackwood, Jordyn Listro and Savanah Uveges, and forward Kate Howarth have all signed short term deals which run until the end of the tournament.

Lawrence was initially waived by Pride following their withdrawal from the Challenge Cup this summer, but has now re-joined the team.

Haran has signed after a spell at NWSL club Houston Dash having previously played for Icelandic side UMF Selfoss.

Soree has joined from University of Central Florida side Knights where she spent four years and has also accumulated three international caps for Belgium.

Jamaican international Blackwood has signed from Czech club Slavia Prague.

Listro comes from Spanish club UD Granadilla Tenerife and has previously played for the University of South Florida.

Uveges moves to Orlando from the University of Nebraska and spent some of the pre-season at Pride as a trialist.

And Howarth has signed after previously playing for England Mutiny and Boston Breakers.

The transfers come after several Pride players went on loan to primarily European clubs due to the uncertainty surrounding the NWSL amid the pandemic.

The most notable of the loans were Alanna Kennedy and Shelina Zadorsky who have both gone to Women’s Super League club Tottenham Hotspur until December.

However, some stars have remained at the club and the Fall Series may see a return of US international Alex Morgan.

The World Cup-winning striker is back in training for the first time since having her daughter, Charlie.

And fellow World Cup winners Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris have also stayed at the club.

Pride’s first match of the series is on September 19 against North Carolina Courage.