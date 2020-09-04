The National Women’s Soccer League have released the full schedule for their upcoming Fall Series which begins this weekend.

18 matches will take place over seven weeks with the first match between Washington Spirit and Sky Blue FC tomorrow.

Here’s the full schedule with details of where you can watch all of the matches.

September 5

Washington Spirit v Sky Blue FC, kick off 1pm EST, CBS, CBS All Access and Twitch for international viewers.

September 11

North Carolina Courage v Houston Dash, kick off 7pm EST, Twitch for all viewers.

September 12

Washington Spirit v Chicago Red Stars, kick off 12pm EST, Twitch for all viewers.

Portland Thorns FC v OL Reign, kick off 3.30pm EST, CBS, CBS All Access and Twitch for international viewers.

September 19

North Carolina Courage v Orlando Pride, kick off 1pm, CBS, CBS All Access and Twitch for international viewers.

September 20

Chicago Red Stars v Sky Blue FC, kick off 1pm EST, CBS All Access and Twitch for international viewers.

Portland Thorns FC v Utah Royals FC, kick off 3pm EST, Twitch for all viewers.

September 26

Chicago Red Stars v Washington Spirit, kick off 1pm EST, CBS, CBS All Access and Twitch for international viewers.

Utah Royals FC v OL Reign, kick off 3.30pm EST, CBS All Access and Twitch for international viewers.

Houston Dash v Orlando Pride, kick off 8.30pm EST, Twitch for all viewers.

October 3

Sky Blue FC v Washington Spirit, kick off 12.30pm EST, Twitch for all viewers.

Utah Royals FC v Portland Thorns FC, kick off 10pm EST, CBSSN and Twitch for international viewers.

October 4

Houston Dash v North Carolina Courage, kick off 7pm EST, Twitch for all viewers.

October 9

Orlando Pride v Houston Dash, kick off 5pm EST, CBSSN and Twitch for international viewers.

October 10

Sky Blue FC v Chicago Red Stars, kick off 12.30pm EST, CBS All Access and Twitch for international viewers.

OL Reign v Portland Thorns FC, kick off 8pm EST, Twitch for all viewers.

October 17

Orlando Pride v North Carolina Courage, kick off 4pm EST, CBS, CBS All Access and Twitch for international viewers.

OL Reign v Utah Royals FC, kick off 8pm EST, CBS All Access and Twitch for international viewers.