The National Women’s Soccer League will get back into action this weekend in a group of matches being dubbed the ‘Fall Series’.

The competition will see three groups of regional pods playing against one another to allow for games to be played safely amid the pandemic.

18 matches will take place over seven weeks with the opening game between Washington Spirit and Sky Blue FC.

Here’s everything you need to know about the series.

When is it?

The first match between Spirit and Blue will take place on September 5. There will then be games on weekends in September and October but so far the schedule has been confirmed up until September 20.

Who’s playing?

All nine clubs are taking part in the series but they will be separated into three groups.

The first group consists of western clubs OL Reign, Portland Thorns FC and Utah Royals FC.

The second group are northeastern teams Chicago Red Stars, Sky Blue FC and Washington Spirit.

And the third group is made up of southern clubs North Carolina Courage, Orlando Pride and Houston Dash.

Have any players opted out?

Rapinoe will not play in the Fall Series - (Copyright Zuma Press/PA Images)

OL Reign’s captain Megan Rapinoe, who didn’t participate in the NWSL Challenge Cup this summer, has opted out of the competition.

While other stars in the NWSL have signed deals for clubs, mainly in Europe, due to the uncertainity surrounding the American league.

Notable moves have been that of OL Reign’s Rose Lavelle and North Carolina Courage’s Sam Mewis, who have both signed for Women’s Super League club Manchester City.

And there has been no word yet on whether US stars Christen Press and Tobin Heath will take part as there are rumours both players will sign for WSL side Manchester United.

How do I watch?

US television network CBS are selecting a NWSL game of the week which they will be airing on the small screen.

The selected games of the week confirmed so far are: Washington Spirit v Sky Blue FC, Portland Thorns FC v OL Reign and North Carolina Courage v Orlando Pride.

The other games will be available to watch for American viewers on either Twitch or CBS All Access.

For international viewers all seven of the confirmed games so far will be available on Twitch.

Schedule

Dash won the Challenge Cup earlier this year - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)

September 5

Washington Spirit v Sky Blue FC, kick off 1pm EST, CBS, CBS All Access and Twitch for international viewers.

September 11

North Carolina Courage v Houston Dash, kick off 7pm EST, Twitch for all viewers.

September 12

Washington Spirit v Chicago Red Stars, kick off 12pm EST, Twitch for all viewers.

Portland Thorns FC v OL Reign, kick off 3.30pm EST, CBS, CBS All Access and Twitch for international viewers.

September 19

North Carolina Courage v Orlando Pride, kick off 1pm, CBS, CBS All Access and Twitch for international viewers.

September 20

Chicago Red Stars v Sky Blue FC, kick off 1pm EST, CBS All Access and Twitch for international viewers.

Portland Thorns FC v Utah Royals FC, kick off 3pm EST, Twitch for all viewers.

The schedule for the other 11 games has not yet been released.