NWSL Fall Series: Utah Royals draw with Portland Thorns as teams play in front of nearly 2,000 fans
Utah Royals finished their 2020 Fall Series run at home with a 1-1 draw against Portland Thorns at the Rio Tinto Stadium.
Amy Rodriguez scored the opener for the Royals off a rebound from Portland goalkeeper Britt Eckerstrom in the ninth minute.
It was the first time during the year that Portland had played in front of fans, with nearly 2,000 attending.
Portland’s Christine Sinclair nearly found the equaliser in the 34th minute but Royals keeper Abby Smith saved on the line.
But Sinclair did not give up and tapped home in the 59th minute after Lindsey Horan drilled the ball into the area.
Mark Parsons’ side maintained possession throughout but failed to find the back of the net.
The away side have not yet been beaten in all three games played in the 2020 Fall Series.