The National Women’s Soccer League Fall Series returned to action with ten goals in two matches.

Despite rescheduling issues, Portland Thorns FC v OL Reign was postponed due to poor air quality, soccer fans were given a skilful display on the pitch.

Here’s all you need to know about the latest round.

North Carolina Courage picked up their first win in an exciting seven-goal battle against Houston Dash.

Courage scored first through a penalty in the 18th minute after Dash’s Allysha Chapman challenged Debinha Miri.

World Cup winner Abby Dahlkemper stepped up and buried it in the left hand corner to beat keeper Jane Campbell.

Just seven minutes later Dash had their equaliser after Dahlkemper was dispossessed close to goal goal by Shea Groom, who slotted a pass to Veronica Latsko who smashed it home to draw the game level.

Dash then went ahead in the 37th minute through Kristie Mewis who finished off an assist from Groom with a spectacular strike.

Courage equalised in the 51st minute through a Debinha worldie from outside the box.

Dash’s chances to re-take the lead looked doomed as Chapman was sent off in the 53rd minute for a second yellow.

But despite being a player down they went ahead again in the 70th minute with a clean strike from Sophie Schmidt.

Courage then put their foot on the gas as Lynn Williams and Debinha scored in the 83rd and 86th minute respectively to give their side a 4-3 win in a thrilling contest.

Meanwhile, Washington Spirit bounced back from their defeat last weekend to claim a 2-1 victory over Chicago Red Stars.

The first half was all Red Stars as they went 1-0 up in the 26th minute through Sarah Luebbert. However, the balance of the game changed as Chicago’s Savannah McCaskill was given her marching orders in the 42nd minute after being shown her second yellow of the match.

It took a while for Spirit to seize the advantage but eventually they got the equaliser through Bayley Feist in the 71st minute.

They then completed the comeback three minutes into added time through Jessie Scarpa.

Next up in the series is Thorns’ rescheduled match against Reign which will kick off tomorrow at 10pm EST.