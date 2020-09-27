The National Women’s Soccer League Fall Series continued this weekend with three matches and plenty of action.

Houston Dash got their first win of the series with a 3-1 victory over Orlando Pride.

Dash were the first to score through Nichelle Prince in the 27th minute as she chipped the ball over the head of Pride keeper Ashlyn Harris.

Pride hit back in first half added time as Marisa Viggiano’s attempt hit the post and bounced in to make it level at the break.

Viggiano then went from hero to villain as she brought down Shea Groom in the box, to give Sophie Schmidt the chance to put Dash back in front from thespot.

Pride’s Harris made a phenomenal save diving to her left in the 60th minute to keep out Kristie Mewis’ powerful strike.

However Dash got their third goal in the 72nd from a corner kick. The ball was punched away by Harris only for Schmidt to cross it back in for Groom to find the back of the net.

Meanwhile Utah Royals drew 2-2 with OL Reign. All four goals of the match were scored in the first 30 minutes of a thrilling encounter.

Royals scored first through a superb strike from Aminata Diallo in the ninth minute and Tziarra King doubled their lead in the 22nd with a great header.

Just a minute later Bethany Balcer got her club back in it and Rosie White got their equaliser in the 28th with a strike from outside of the box.

And finally Chicago Red Stars drew 1-1 with Washington Spirit after two goals in the second half.

Savannah McCaskill scored for Red Stars in the 72nd minute after an assist from Sarah Luebbert but Spirit drew level in the 88th following a defensive error from the hosts.

Red Stars’ Camryn Biegalski hit the ball back, looking for keeper Alyssa Naeher, but Crystal Thomas pounced on the opportunity.

The NWSL Fall Series continues on September 30 with a rescheduled match between Portland Thorns and OL Reign.