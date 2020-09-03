NWSL club Orlando Pride sign Chelsee Washington and Brittany Wilson
National Women’s Soccer League club Orlando Pride have signed Chelsee Washington and Brittany Wilson ahead of the league’s Fall Series.
Both players have signed deals that run through the 2021 season with the option to extend a further year.
Midfielder Washington, a 2020 college draft pick, and goalkeeper Wilson, a preseason triallist, were both signed on short term deals ahead of the NWSL Challenge Cup this summer but have now got long term contracts.
However, Pride were forced to withdraw from the tournament after players and staff tested positive for Covid-19 and so the new signings have not yet made their debut for the club.
Orlando Pride head coach Marc Skinner said: “We’re very happy to have come to terms with Brittany and Chelsee.
“Each of them showed a level of commitment and dedication representative of what it means to be a member of the Orlando Pride throughout everything we have dealt with as a team this year. We are very excited about both of them as we continue to bring young, talented players to Orlando.”
The Fall Series starts this weekend with a match between Washington Spirit and Sky Blue FC.
Pride’s first game is on September 19 against North Carolina Courage.