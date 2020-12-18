Norwegian star Ada Hegerberg re-signs for Lyon until 2024
Five-time consecutive Women’s Champions League winner Ada Hegerberg has re-signed for French club Lyon.
The deal will keep her in France until 2024 and she will be hoping to get back on the pitch soon as she has been on the sideline for months after sustaining an ACL injury in January.
The Norway international said: "I wanted to extend from the start because there was no doubt in my head. OL have always been the number one option. It gives me more peace of mind to come back even stronger now.”
Although the 25 year-old hasn’t been able to play for the club recently she has amassed a huge trophy haul since joining in 2014.
As well as her five Champions League titles, she has bagged six French league trophies and four French cups. She has also scored 220 goals in 184 games.
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said: “It's a great pleasure to be able to extend the best player in the world. It is both a sign of good health for Olympique Lyonnais but also an exemplary story for all the very talented young girls who leave their country to join a large club and succeed in winning all the bets.
"Ada has a great personality and we count a lot on her to lead this team, with all her team-mates, to the highest level as she has done previously.”