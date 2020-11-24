Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels says his team need to channel ‘collective energy’ at Euro qualifiers
A collective energy is what Northern Ireland need in their last two Euro qualifiers, according to manager Kenny Shiels.
If Northern Ireland beat Belarus and the Faroe Islands they will secure a play-off place for the Euro’s in 2022.
The former Northern Ireland international told BBC Sport: "We must prepare properly and if we are on our game it gives us a better chance of winning.
"It's about the atmosphere you create around the place. My experience in the game is a big help in regard to the preparation and professionalism and you bring all that together.
"People then want to play for each other and if you can channel that collective energy and everyone trusts each other you have something to build on."
They will play Belarus on November 27 and the Faroe Islands on December 1 but they will be without Simone Magill as she is injured.
Shiels added: “It means we have to dig into out reserves but we have to look at who is present and available and that's where the focus will be.”