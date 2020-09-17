Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels says he expects them to beat Faroe Islands

Northern Ireland will play Faroe Islands this week
Northern Ireland will play Faroe Islands this week - (Copyright PA)
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
20:59pm, Thu 17 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels has said he expects his side to beat Faroe Islands this Friday in their Euro qualifying match.

Northern Ireland are currently sitting in fourth in Group C after two draws with Wales and Shiels stresses the importance of a victory.

He said: "Not winning is not an option for us. We're going there to win. It's a massive game. The first of many that I can see us going on to win."

And he added he believes his side can still qualify for the tournament in 2022 if they win their games this week.

He said: "It's a momentum game if we can get the win that we've going for. I'm not being boastful but we expect to get the win. And in life, you get what you expect... sometimes."

Faroe Islands v Northern Ireland will kick off on Friday at 5pm.

Sign up to our newsletter

Women's Sport

Kenny Shiels

Northern Ireland

Euro 2022