Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels says he expects them to beat Faroe Islands
Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels has said he expects his side to beat Faroe Islands this Friday in their Euro qualifying match.
Northern Ireland are currently sitting in fourth in Group C after two draws with Wales and Shiels stresses the importance of a victory.
He said: "Not winning is not an option for us. We're going there to win. It's a massive game. The first of many that I can see us going on to win."
And he added he believes his side can still qualify for the tournament in 2022 if they win their games this week.
He said: "It's a momentum game if we can get the win that we've going for. I'm not being boastful but we expect to get the win. And in life, you get what you expect... sometimes."
Faroe Islands v Northern Ireland will kick off on Friday at 5pm.