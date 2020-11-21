Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels announces 23-player squad for upcoming Euro 2022 qualifiers
Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels has revealed his 23-player squad for his side’s upcoming Euro 2022 qualifiers against Belarus and the Farao Islands.
Shiels’ team currently sit third in Group C behind Norway and Wales, but know if they win these two games against Belarus on Thursday, November 26 and the Faroe Islands on Tuesday, December 1 then they will guarantee themselves a play-off place.
Everton striker Simone Magill will be a huge miss for Northern Ireland as she misses out through injury.
And Sheffield United defender Natalie Johnson is also not eligible for selection.
Both these upcoming matches were originally due to take place back in June but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Full squad:
Goalkeepers: Jackie Burns (Glentoran Women), Becky Flaherty (Sheffield United Women), Lauren Perry (Forfar Farmington).
Defenders: Ashley Hutton, Kelsie Burrows and Abbie Magee (all Linfield Ladies), Toni-Leigh Finnegan (Cliftonville Ladies), Julie Nelson (Crusaders Strikers), Demi Vance (Rangers Women).
Midfielders: Joely Andrews, Nadene Caldwell, Samantha Kelly (all Glentoran Women), Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville Ladies), Rachel Furness (Liverpool Ladies), Chloe McCarron (Birmingham City Women), Sarah McFadden (Durham Ladies).
Forwards: Danielle Maxwell (Glentoran Women), Kerry Beattie (Glentoran Women), Caitlin McGuinness (Sion Swifts Ladies), Kirsty McGuinness (Sion Swifts Ladies), Lauren Wade (Glasgow City).