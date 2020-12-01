Northern Ireland in ‘fantastic’ position ahead of huge Euro 2022 qualifier, says defender Julie Nelson
Northern Ireland defender Julie Nelson is ‘buzzing’ for her side’s crucial Euro 2022 qualifier against the Faroe Islands on Tuesday night.
Kenny Shiels’ side will secure a first ever play-off place if they can win in Belfast against a side they have already beaten 6-0 in Group C.
And Nelson, who has played over 100 times for Northern Ireland, admits it is a position she never thought the national team would reach.
"After 16 years of playing it's not something I ever thought would be possible," she told BBC Sport.
"It would be amazing to reach a European play-off and be one of the top 18 sides in Europe. We are ranked outside the top 30 so it would be an unbelievable achievement.
"We're buzzing and raring to go tomorrow night. We are still on a high from Friday night and we are looking forward to the game.
"I don't think we got much sleep on Friday. I got about two hours and I think most of the girls are the same."