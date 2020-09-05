North Carolina Courage sign Rylee Baisden and Danica Evans ahead of the Fall Series
National Women’s Soccer League club North Carolina Courage have signed Rylee Baisden and Danica Evans ahead of the league’s upcoming Fall Series.
Both players will be available to play in the competition and have signed deals through the 2020 season.
Forward Baisden joins Courage from Australian Westfield W-League side Brisbane Roar where she made ten appearances and scored three goals last season.
Head coach Paul Riley said: “Rylee is a welcome addition and brings with her a skill set that fits our group. She is quick, sharp, and has great ability in and around the box. She is a two-way player with excellent 1on1 qualities.
"It’s a great challenge for her to get up to the pace and fitness required at NWSL in a very short period of time. We are confident that she can, and we expect her to make a major contribution.”
Evans is signing from Spanish side Sporting de Huelva where she spent this year, making four appearances. Before playing in Europe, she competed for fellow NWSL club Orlando Pride for three years.
Riley added: “Danica is a competitive experienced NWSL forward and she will fit in immediately. She has pace, drive, finishing ability, and a tremendous presence around the penalty box.
"We are excited to see her perform, develop, and help the team maintain its standards of performance.”
The Fall series starts this weekend but Courage’s first match is on September 11 against Houston Dash.