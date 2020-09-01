North Carolina Courage sign midfielder Peyton Perea
National Women’s Soccer League club North Carolina Courage have signed Peyton Perea on a deal that runs through the 2020 season.
Perea rejoins Courage after she played in Spain this year for Civitas Santa Teresa Badajoz in the Primera Iberdrola.
Courage confirmed the midfielder will be available to play in the NWSL’s Fall series which begins this weekend.
“Peyton understands the expectations of putting on a Courage uniform and she certainly has the talent and qualifications to be a major success here,” said head coach Paul Riley.
“She is poised, mobile, and has a fantastic range of passing. She is a tempo midfielder who finds the ball and keeps the team ticking during important game moments.
“She has evolved her game since she was last with the club and the experiences she gained in Europe bodes well for the team.”