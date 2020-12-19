Niamh Farrelly signs for Glasgow City until end of 2023 season
Glasgow City have announced the signing of Ireland international Niamh Farrelly until the end of the 2023 season.
The 21 year-old defender joins the Scottish Women’s Premier League side from Peamount United.
She said: “I am delighted to sign my first professional contract at Glasgow City, a very successful team over the years. I can’t wait to learn from Scott and all the girls and help the team as much as I can.”
Head coach Scott Booth added: "We are all excited about bringing Niamh to the club.
“She is a fantastic player who is versatile, athletic and totally focused. She is capped for her country and still young enough to continue her development at Glasgow City.”
The reigning champions currently sit in second in the table after winning six of their seven matches so far.