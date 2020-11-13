New Zealand football star Paige Satchell signs for W-League side Canberra United
New Zealand football star Paige Satchell is set to make her debut in the W-League after signing for Canberra United.
The 22 year-old striker spent last season in the German Bundesliga with SC Sand.
Satchell made her debut for the Football Ferns in 2016 and has since earned 11 caps for the senior national side.
On her move, she said: "I’m super excited to have signed with Canberra for my first season in the Westfield W-League.
"The Westfield W-League has always been a big point of interest for myself and it’s always been a league that I have aspired to be a part of.
“It is definitely going to be a challenge but I’m always looking to push myself to be better and I think this league will be perfect for that.”
United head coach Vicki Linton added: "I am really pleased to secure the signing of Paige for the upcoming season.
“She is a talented, young New Zealand international who I have been aware of for about five years after her performances for the New Zealand youth national teams.”
The W-League 2020/21 season is due to begin on December 27.
Canberra United Squad for 2020/21 season:
Grace Maher, Laura Hughes, Rachael Goldstein, Lauren Keir, Hayley Taylor-Young, Nicki Flannery, Bianca Galic, Clare Hunt, Jessika Nash, Ashlie Crofts, Isabella Foletta, Demi Koulizakis, Sally James, Jessie Rasschaert, Kendall Fletcher and Paige Satchell.