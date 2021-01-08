Neville’s possible link-up with Beckham in Miami threatens Team GB Olympic role
Women’s football chief Sue Campbell has said Phil Neville will lead team GB at this year’s Olympics if he stays in this country.
Neville, who steps down from his role as England Women’s coach in July, is being linked with a move to the US after Inter Miami confirmed the departure of manager Diego Alonso this week.
The club is owned by Neville’s former Manchester United team-mate and friend David Beckham.
Dame Sue, the Football Association’s director of women’s football told the BBC: "We did make a decision that Phil [Neville] would lead Team GB in November and we were moving towards an announcement when he started to have these discussions.
"Until those discussions are concluded, I can't really say any more. If Phil remains, he will be Team GB coach. If he goes, we obviously have something to think about and work through. That is where we are.
"We have some time on our hands but we all want to know and particularly the players, who are our priority. Once we know the decision about Phil, we will move quickly to find the right solution."