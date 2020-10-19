The Netherlands, Belguim and Germany in joint bid to host 2027 World Cup
Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands have announced a joint bid to host football’s 2027 Women’s World Cup.
The countries’ governing bodies have presented plans to FIFA and are said to be developing details to their bid in coming months.
They said in a joint statement: “Women's football in our countries is indeed in differing phases of development, but we share the aspiration to give the sport a boost nationally and globally by organising this World Cup.”
Belgium has never hosted a major women’s football competition while the Netherlands staged the Euros in 2017 and Germany had the World Cup in 2011.
They aren’t the only countries mounting a joint bid as Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Faroe Islands, Sweden and Norway are understood to be working on a bid.
The next World Cup, in 2023, will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand.