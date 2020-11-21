My Name is Ada Hegerberg: story of the Norwegian footballer who boycotted World Cup to fight for women’s rights
Norwegian football star Ada Hegerberg has announced that her documentary on fighting for equality will be released worldwide in early 2021.
‘My Name is Ada Hegerberg’ charts her decision to opt out of the 2019 Women’s World Cup in protest at ‘unequal treatment of women’ by the Norwegian Football Federation.
The 25 year-old, who has earned over 60 caps for Norway, tells her story for the first time,including the backlash she suffered as a result of boycotting the tournament.
The Lyon striker, who won the first-ever Ballon d’Or Féminin in 2018, also describes her journey to becoming one of the world’s top players.
Executive Producer Daniel Sillman said: "It has been an honour to be a part of telling Ada’s remarkable and brave story in this inspiring film.
“Ada is not only world-class on the field, but off the field, too. Her ability to understand the power of her platform to impact change, putting her career on the line, is a powerful lesson in standing up for what’s right.”