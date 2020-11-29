Reading ready to welcome fans back to Madejski Stadium for WSL games

By Sarah Rendell
14:51pm, Sun 29 Nov 2020
Reading have confirmed fans will  be back at the Madejski Stadium for their Women’s Super League matches in December.

The good news comes after the Government ruled a limited number of supporters could return to stadiums located in England’s Tiers 1 and 2, with Reading falling in the latter.

Reading will be selling up to 2,000 tickets for their matches against Bristol City and Manchester United, which will bealloctaed on a first come, first served basis.

The club said: “It’s not going to be quite the same…for sure. But football without fans has been tough for everyone, so we’re delighted to be able to welcome some of you back.”

Reading follow Chelsea and West Ham in allowing fans back in, while supporters are still waiting on confirmation from Arsenal, Brighton and Tottenham, who are all in Tier 2 areas.

