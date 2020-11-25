Matilda goalkeeper Teagan Micah has signed for Melbourne City ahead of the 2020/21 W-League season.

The 23 year-old has joined from Norwegian top-flight club Arna-Bjornar where she was the number one keeper.

She was named in Australia’s World Cup squad last year, but is yet to receive her first international senior cap.

Micah has also played in the W-League for Brisbane Roar and Western Sydney Wanderers.

On her signing, she said: "One of the things I am most looking forward to is having access to such great facilities and quality staff.

“Other teammates have spoken so highly about City and everything the club has to offer so I am excited to get to work.”

City have also announced the signing of Hollie Palmer ahead of the season that is due to begin on December 27.

The 19 year-old has come from Brisbane Roar where she made 27 appearances in three seasons.

She said: “I have heard how professional the environment is at City and I can’t wait to continue to develop my game in this environment and learn from all the coaching staff as well as meet and play alongside all my new teammates.”

Elsewhere, Perth Glory have re-signed Natasha Rigby who will captain the side during their new campaign.

The 27 year-old defender led the squad for the first time last season and started each of the club’s 12 games.

After making over 50 appearances for the side, she said she is ‘looking forward to the new season’.

Rigby added: “Our team has a really exciting home-grown feel to it and it is such an incredible opportunity for more local players to step up and experience the W- League.”