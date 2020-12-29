Melbourne City and Brisbane Roar draw in W-League season-opener
15:18pm, Tue 29 Dec 2020
W-League’s historic double-header saw Melbourne City hold Brisbane Roar to a 0-0 draw to mark the start of the 2020/21 season.
City had none of last year’s W-League champions players in the squad as Matildas goalkeeper Teagan Micah made her league debut for the side at the Dolphin Stadium in Redcliffe.
Roar had 25 shots to six but couldn’t find a way through. Leticia McKenna had a chance to score in the first half when she was one-on-one with Micah but failed to find the back of the net.
Matilda star Emily Gielnik returned after signing for Roar earlier this month.
City will next face Canberra United on January 3 and Roar will take on Canberra four days later.