Matt Beard has left his role as manager of Women’s Super League club West Ham via mutual consent after two and a half years.

The news was confirmed in a statement from Women’s Managing Director Jack Sullivan.

He said: “On behalf of everyone at West Ham United, I would like to say thank you to Matt for his hard work and dedication during his time with the Club.

“Personally, it has been a pleasure working closely with Matt and, although we are parting ways, we do so amicably and with plenty of unforgettable memories shared. I genuinely wish Matt all the best for the future.”

Beard’s departure comes after the Hammers secured their Continental League Cup quarter-final place last night.

He said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed every minute of my time with West Ham United and, while I am sad to depart, I am proud of the work we have done to grow and develop this team.

“Although I am leaving, I do so with some wonderful memories that I will forever treasure, and I would like to thank Jack Sullivan and everyone at the Club for the opportunity to work at West Ham United.”

The team currently sit in ninth position in the table, having recorded only one win in the league this season.

Goalkeeping coach Billy Stewart and first-team coach Paul McHugh will take temporary charge of the team.

Hammers’ captain Gilly Flaherty reacted to the news on Twitter, saying: "Leading @westhamwomenout at Wembley with @mattbeard02 will always be one of my favourite memories for so many reasons.

“No longer my manager but always my family. Thank you for everything Beardy. You saved me from one of my lowest spells of my career & I’ll never forget it.”