Manchester United’s Lauren James reacts to first England call-up
19:22pm, Tue 17 Nov 2020
What a couple of months it has been for the James family as Manchester United’s Lauren received her first England call-up today after her brother, Chelsea star Reece, made his international debut last month.
The Lionesses training camp was scheduled to prepare for their friendly against Norway on December 1, but the match has now been cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.
Despite the cancellation the camp is still going ahead and James wrote on Twitter: “Honoured and grateful for my first Senior @Lionesses call up!”
Arsenal and England legend Ian Wright said: “Delighted for you Lauren. Fully deserved.”
While her United team-mate Kirsty Hanson wrote: “Well done g, hard work pays off”
And United star Ella Toone said: “Proud my slime”