Manchester United’s Casey Stoney says their away WSL West Ham fixture can prove if they are ‘consistent’
Manchester United manager Casey Stoney says their game against West Ham tomorrow will test their consistency.
And she added she wanted her side to improve on their away form from last season.
Stoney told The Telegraph: “Our away record wasn’t good enough last season. It’s something that we wanted to improve this year. We want to be good at home – which we generally have been – but we want to be good on the road as well. It’s a massive step on Sunday to make sure that we are consistent. It shows that we have the mentality to win.
“As a former centre-half, the clean sheets are massive. In both games, Brighton and then Spurs, our back line stood up quite well. It always gives us a chance to win the game if we can keep a clean sheet, because we know that we’ll create the chances.”
United are so far unbeaten in the WSL, recording three victories and a draw, while West Ham are yet to find their first win this season.
Despite the stats Stoney says the Hammers will be a tough fixture.
“They are a threat going forward, and they are a threat on transition. I’m not sure that the table necessarily tells the truth about the team they are.”
West Ham v United will kick off tomorrow at 12.30pm and will be available on the FA Player.