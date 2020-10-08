Manchester United vice-captain Amy Turner says her side need to have a ‘hard look at themselves’ after losing 3-1 to Liverpool in the Continental League Cup yesterday.

Despite leading 1-0 after 27 minutes, United gave away two penalties and a corner to lose the group stage match.

Turner said: "It’s a bitter pill to swallow to be honest, our standards weren’t good enough. I think we all need to look at ourselves individually and I think we know we can be a lot better than that.

"It’s obviously really disappointing but we’ve got another big game on Saturday and we can’t afford to dwell on it for too long. We know we can be better so that’s the positive we know we can take.

“We need to have a hard look at ourselves and we need to be better.”

United will be back in action this weekend as they take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Women’s Super League.

Turner added her club will travel to Spurs on Saturday looking to ‘prove a point’.

“When you have a bad performance or not a great performance the best thing you need is a game and I think the positive is there’s one on Saturday, we’ve got three days until that game,” she said.

“It’s still going to be fresh and that should provide enough motivation to go there and prove a point and do things properly.”