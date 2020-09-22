Manchester United player Alessia Russo has said the US and English leagues can learn from one another.

Russo signed for United earlier this month from North Carolina Tar Heels, University of North Carolina’s soccer team.

She told The Telegraph: "Both countries can learn from each other. We can take into consideration how they prepare physically but the technical and tactical side of the English game is unmatched.

“I think both leagues right now are exceptional and produce some of the top talent in the world. They are definitely both exciting but it’s good to experience both.”

And she added she doesn’t regret going to the US but does admit she’s excited about playing in the Women’s Super League.

She said: “The experiences I had in America were unbelievable. And I came back with a degree [in Sports Business] so I would never go back on that.

“I think it was really valuable and the right decision at that time in my career. But, yeah, the WSL is really exciting and young players coming up in their clubs will be tempted to stay.

“Either way, it is an individual decision on whether you go to America or stay in the WSL. Right now, if they are your two options, you’ve got some great options on your hands. I don’t regret going to America, I loved it, but the WSL right now is a great place to be.”