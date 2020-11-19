Manchester United v Manchester City Conti Cup: How do I watch? What time? And team news
Fans will delight in the fact that there’s another Manchester derby this evening after the thrilling encounter last weekend.
United and City went head-to-head in the Women’s Super League last Saturday with United coming back from 2-0 down to share the points from a 2-2 draw.
The two clubs will play each other again this evening in a Continental League Cup tie.
So far in the competition United have lost to Liverpool and their match against Everton was postponed.
While City have defeated Everton and Liverpool.
What time?
The match will be played at Leigh Sports Village this evening with a kick off time of 7pm. All live updates will be available here at NewsChain.
Team news
City’s manager Gareth Taylor has said Megan Campbell could return from injury in the match while Aoife Mannion and Lauren Hemp remain sidelined with injury.
For United, Alessia Russo will not be available.