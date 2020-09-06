Manchester United v Chelsea: When is it? What time? How do I watch? What channel?

Champions Chelsea will begin their WSL title defence today in their opening fixture of the 2020/21 season against Manchester United.

The match, which will be played behind-closed-doors at United’s home ground Leigh Sports Village, will kick off at 2.30pm and is available to watch on BT Sport 1.

And if you cannot watch the game, NewsChain will be live blogging the match so fans won’t miss out on any action.

Though team news won’t be revealed until shortly before the match, there are some key players to watch out for.

For the Blues, fans will be hoping to get an early look at new signing Pernille Harder. The club recently signed the Denmark international for a world record fee after she scored 103 goals in 113 games for her former club VfL Wolfsburg.

Another to look out for is last season’s breakthrough star Beth England, who was the second highest scorer in the league and earned a spot in the England team for the SheBelieves Cup back in March.

While for United, teenager Lauren James could be set to return from injury. The youngster was out for several months but before being sidelined she scored the club’s first ever WSL goal.

The Reds also have new signing and Spanish international Ona Batlle in their ranks. Having previously played for Barcelona and Madrid, manager Casey Stoney said she will have a ‘great impact’ for the club.

Other matches taking place today are: Arsenal v Reading, Bristol City v Everton, Brighton and Hove Albion v Birmingham City and Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham.

And the WSL began yesterday with a fixture between Aston Villa and Manchester City. Two defensive mistakes for Villa cost them the game as City claimed a 2-0 victory at Villa Park.