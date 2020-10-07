Manchester United star Jackie Groenen says lack of ‘visibility’ in women’s game is ‘nonsense’
16:28pm, Wed 07 Oct 2020
Manchester United star Jackie Groenen believes all women’s football should be screened while fans are not allowed inside grounds.
The 25 year-old Dutch international said that not enough games were being shown during a time when the profile of the game is so high.
"We're not showing enough women's games on BT Sport or us, being allowed as a club to show it on MUTV," she told Forbes.
"We're only allowed to show three games a season. Now that for me is a nonsense at the moment when the game needs to be visible, so why not give us permission to show all the games?
“The fans can't get in the ground. The game is in danger at the moment of losing the fan-base that it has when we're desperate to grow it."
Groenen, who signed for United in 2019, has earned 62 caps for the Netherlands after making her senior debut in 2016.