Manchester United stunned defending WSL champions Chelsea with a 1-1 draw in the opening round of the new season.

The Blues started the game well and were quickly into their stride, with Ji So-yun and Sam Kerr looking a threat.

Kerr had a point to prove after criticism for her poor finishing in the Community Shield last weekend and quickly silenced the doubters. After 25 minutes she got in a great position to receive an excellent cross from Fran Kirby to put her side ahead.

The Australian international seemed to then settle into the match as she had three further efforts. Her best came in the 40th minute as Ji found her from halfway but Kerr’s strike was well stopped by Earps in the United goal.

And the hosts’ best attempt at an equaliser in the first half came in the minute of stoppage time as Leah Galton’s effort was pushed onto the bar by Carly Telford.

As the second half began it was clear whatever boss Casey Stoney had said at the break was having an impact.

Galton once again got herself in a great position but once again Telford made a great save to keep United at bay.

Both keepers had a great game as Earps managed to stop some terrific strikes from Chelsea’s Erin Cuthbert, who came on for Ji.

United’s dominance finally paid off in the 79th minute as Galton scored after a cross from sub Jackie Groenen.

Player of the Match and United’s captain Katie Zelem said post-match: "We’re over the moon.

“We’ve competed with the champions and we have set ourselves in great stead. I think it shows the rest of the league we’re here to compete.”

Next weekend United will play Birmingham City and Chelsea will host Bristol City.