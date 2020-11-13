Manchester United ‘s Jackie Groenen says the club should consider themselves a ‘top three team’
United beat Arsenal 1-0 last weekend to go top of the WSL for the first time ever and Groenen believes they should feel confident heading into this weekend’s Manchester derby.
She said: "I think that’s the big difference compared to last season. I think we were trying to box our way into the top three whereas now I think we should consider ourselves part of the top three or four, or however you want to call it.
“We can make a very big stand and we can have a very big result on Saturday especially to make the last result on Sunday last and make that count.”
The derby, which is taking place during the Women’s Football Weekend, is something Groenen says is becoming a big rivalry in the women’s game.
“I notice it with my friends, they’re like ‘oh you’re playing City next week, it’s a big one’, so I think it’s something that’s growing in the women’s game. I think it was already there with within the team a little bit because I remember from last season when I played my first game and it was City away people could not stop speaking about it.”
United v City will kick off at 12.30pm on Saturday