Manchester United forward James handed first England call-up as Neville announces final squad of 2020
Manchester United forward Lauren James has been handed her first England call-up as a part of Phil Neville’s final 29-player squad of the year.
The 19-year-old has impressed in helping the Red Devils to the top of the Women’s Super League table after seven games.
The Lionesses were due to face Norway on December 1 in what would have been their first game since they lost 1-0 to Spain in March, but the fixture was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.
It means the squad will get together for an extensive training camp, but will not play any matches.
Speaking about his squad selection, Neville told the FA website: "I’m delighted to give Lauren James her first senior call-up. She's an exciting young player that we want to help develop further. She joins the squad alongside many other young players who we’ve introduced over the last few months."
Meanwhile, Manchester City midfielder Laura Coombs has been handed her first call-up in more than five years as she bids to work her way back into the national team.
"Laura Coombs is a player I have watched a lot this season and I have been very impressed with her progression in the game," Neville added. "She's performed consistently at a high level which merits her call-up to the squad.
"Although sadly we no longer have a competitive fixture, every minute spent on the training pitch and in planning is crucial and plays an important part in preparing for the UEFA Women’s EURO."
Full squad:
Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton (Birmingham City), Sandy MacIver (Everton), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Carly Telford (Chelsea)
Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Grace Fisk (West Ham United), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Millie Turner (Manchester United), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)
Midfielders: Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth (Manchester United), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Manchester City)
Forwards: Rinsola Babajide (Liverpool), Rachel Daly (West Ham United, loan from Houston Dash), Bethany England (Chelsea), Lauren James (Manchester United), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Olympique Lyonnais), Ellen White (Manchester City)