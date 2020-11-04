Manchester United express frustration as Everton call off Conti Cup clash
Manchester United manager Casey Stoney is unhappy at Everton’s move to call off their Continental League Cup fixture this evening.
Everton asked for the game to be delayed as their Walton Park Hall stadium had raised safety concerns after high winds but United have expressed their frustration at the situation.
Stoney said: “I must make it clear that we as a club wanted this game to be played and were accommodating in the options that were put forward.
“My players and staff have worked so hard in our preparation for this upcoming busy fixture period and it is therefore extremely frustrating to have it called off less than 24 hours before kick-off.”
The Football Association, who approved the postponement, will announce a rescheduled date for the clash .