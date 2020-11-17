Manchester United complain to FA about Everton Conti Cup match postponement
The Football Association has received a letter of complaint from Women’s Super League club Manchester United about their Continental League Cup postponement against Everton.
The Toffees called off the match earlier this month after their home ground Walton Hall Park was damaged by the wind. Everton asked United if they could host the game at Leigh Sports Village but with only a day’s notice it could not be done.
United manager Casey Stoney said: "We've put a letter to the FA from our perspective as a club because we felt rules were breached in terms of [there being] less than 24 hours' notice. There should be consequences to that.
"We felt it was a problem that should be fixed that wasn't. Therefore we have gone to the FA with our view on it and we're waiting to hear back from them."
The fixture is scheduled for mid-December after Everton boss Willie Kirk said the FA had given the clubs two potential dates for the match to go ahead.
The complaint isn’t surprising considering United’s public reaction when the postponement was announced.
The club said:" [We are] disappointed with both the process and the timing involved in this decision."
Stoney added at the time that she was ‘frustrated’.