Manchester United boss Casey Stoney has praised her ‘fantastic’ squad after their 1-0 victory over Arsenal on Sunday took them to the top of the Women’s Super League table.

Ella Toone’s 83rd minute strike gave the home side a huge win at the Leigh Sports Village as they maintained their unbeaten start and moved themselves one point clear of the Gunners after eight games.

Stoney has taken Manchester United from the Women’s Championship to the top of the WSL in less than three seasons (PA)

And Stoney, who has coached Man Utd since the club’s inception in May 2018, could not have been more pleased with her team’s display.

"I’m proud of every single one of them," the Red Devils’ boss told MUTV after the match.

"Those that got on and those that didn’t. We’ve had a tough week this week, we’ve had a lot to contend with, with having knocks and having a game postponed and they go out and produce that. It’s a fantastic squad that I’m working with.

"We now believe that we can go toe-to-toe and beat the best teams in the league and that’s important.

"I’m really pleased, but I’ve just said to them in there that it's only one game. As important a victory as it is, it’s just one victory in a long season. We now need to prepare for next weekend."

Stoney has guided the club from the Women’s Championship to the top of the WSL in just two and a half years.

Next up for her side is a home match against rivals Manchester City, with the Sky Blues currently five points off the league leaders.

However, Gareth Taylor’s FA Cup-winning outfit did send a message to the rest of their title rivals on Saturday with a superb 8-1 win over Bristol City.