Manchester United boss Casey Stoney says the WSL’s wait for full-time officials will continue

By Sarah Rendell
13:36pm, Sat 05 Sep 2020
Manchester United’s manager Casey Stoney says the Women’s Super League won’t have full-time officials any time soon.

The Reds boss has been calling for the move to happen in the WSL - the league currently have part-time referees - but due to the financial impact of Covid she believes the wait will go on.

“It [the WSL] is a full-time league with amateur referees, or part-time referees. It doesn’t potentially work," Stoney told The Telegraph.

"That has to come with investment. We are at a time where the Football Association are making redundancies. So are we at a time where we can call for full-time officials? Financially, probably not.”

Stoney lashed out at referees last season after a penalty decision in their match against Chelsea saw United lose 1-0.

She has now said she and the team shouldn’t be making excuses for decisions made in the game.

“Maybe we are a little bit unfair. The officials are not full-time. They don’t have the ability to train every day or to improve every day. A lot of them turn up to midweek games after having done a full day’s work.  

“Yes, we want the standards to improve, absolutely. I think even looking at the Champions League, you want the standards to improve. But we need to take the focus off them and put it on us as a team. We can’t make excuses because we don’t get a goal or a penalty has been given.”

The WSL gets back underway this weekend with United’s first match being at home against Chelsea on Sunday.

